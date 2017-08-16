

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation moderated for the third straight month in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 1.3 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since January.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of non-durable consumer goods grew the most by 3.9 percent annually in July.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in July.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that import prices increased at a weaker rate of 0.5 percent yearly in June, after a 3.2 percent gain in May. Month-on-month, import prices declined 1.9 percent.



Export prices decreased 0.4 percent annually and by 1.3 percent monthly in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX