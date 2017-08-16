

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Denmark after the shipping and oil company maintained its forecast for higher profit in fiscal 2017, despite the expected negative impact from the June cyber-attack of up to $300 million. In its second quarter, the company slipped to a loss, compared to profit last year, despite higher revenues.



For the second quarter, loss was $264 million or $13 per share, compared to profit of $118 million or $5 per share last year.



The latest-quarter result was negatively impacted by post-tax impairments of $732 million primarily relating to lower asset valuations in Maersk Tankers and a few commercially challenged terminals in APM Terminals, while last year's impairments were $123 million.



Underlying profit was $389 million, compared to $134 million last year, benefited by higher results in Transport & Logistics, partly offset by a decline in Energy.



Revenue increased to $9.60 billion from $8.86 billion last year. The results reflected a 21% increase in Maersk Line revenues and higher results in Maersk Oil, partly offset by a decrease in Maersk Drilling and APM Terminals.



In the quarter, Transport & Logistics reported a consolidated revenue of $7.7 billion, an increase of 15% compared to same quarter last year. The increased underlying profit was largely driven by improving container freight rates.



Operating expenses increased mainly reflecting 61% higher bunker price and 1.7% increase in volumes.



On June 27, A.P. Moller - Maersk was one of many global companies to be hit by a malware later known as NotPetya. The attack was contained on June 28 and the company began implementing the technical recovery plan with key IT partners and global cyber security agencies. On June 29, Maersk Line was able to accept bookings from customers with existing accounts.



Looking ahead, the company said its 2017 expectation of an underlying profit above 2016's $711 million is unchanged despite expected negative impact from the June cyber-attack. The guidance excludes the acquisition of Hamburg Süd.



Transport & Logistics reiterated the expectation of an underlying profit above $1 billion, despite expected negative result impact from the June cyber-attack estimated at a level of $200 million to $300 million, of which the majority relates to lost revenue in July. The vast majority of the impact of the cyber-attack was in Maersk Line.



Further, gross capital expenditure for 2017 is still expected to be $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion, higher than last year's $5.0 billion.



In Denmark, the shares were trading at 13,600 Danish kroner, up 3.98 percent.



