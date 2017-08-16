Limelight Networks, (Nasdaq:LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that WorkCast is using the Limelight Orchestrate Platform to deliver its cloud-based webinar, webcasting and online events to more than 250 organizations worldwide.

To meet the increasing demand for live streamed events and expectation for high-quality viewing, WorkCast required a more modern, scalable and flexible Content Delivery Network (CDN). In addition, it needed to be able to deliver any webcast or webinar worldwide to tens of thousands of viewers simultaneously.

WorkCast selected Limelight for its global reach, low latency capabilities and multi-device delivery features. Limelight Networks owns and operates one of the world's largest private CDNs, enabling WorkCast to bypass the congested public internet to ensure great digital experiences to its audiences anywhere in the world. Webinar attendees can join from any device, on any connection and in any location without plugins, making the viewing process fast and easy.

"It's not uncommon for us to have 15,000 viewers worldwide on a single event, potentially with several other virtual events going on at the same time," said Barney Brown, EVP at WorkCast. "Limelight is a trusted brand and has the best CDN for handling video with a range of transcoding and streaming capabilities to meet our complex needs."

The company is using Limelight's Multi-device Media Delivery (MMD) services to support its video on-demand and live streaming needs. Limelight's ability to automatically convert source video into multiple different streaming formats such HLS and MPEG-DASH allows WorkCast to easily and quickly deliver broadcast quality video to viewers on a multitude of different devices.

"WorkCast serves some of the biggest companies in the world, including Sony, RELX Group, Diageo and Barclays, so availability and reliability are critical," said Nigel Burmeister, Vice President of Marketing at Limelight Networks. "Limelight's CDN delivers breakthrough performance on a global scale for WorkCast, even over congested or changing network conditions."

A complete case study is available here for more details.

About WorkCast

WorkCast offers a best-in-breed online events platform that enables customers and partners to maximize attendance, improve lead generation and deliver greater revenues and create larger margins. The WorkCast Platform allows customers to run highly engaging marketing webinars and partners to resell webinars, webcasts, channels, and virtual events in a flexible manner, with dedicated support from experienced WorkCast Account Managers.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company's Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com , read our blog, follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn and be sure to visit Limelight Connect.

