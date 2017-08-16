Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Mambu with the 2017 Europe Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Mambu provides a best-in-class SaaS banking engine - in response to long-term market trends, helping financial service providers retain relevance and sustainability

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the native cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) banking and lending core market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mambu with the 2017 Europe Frost & Sullivan Award for Growth Excellence Leadership. Mambu has grabbed the first-mover advantage in the space by offering a lean and modern SaaS engine to power innovative loan and deposit products, the cloud-based alternative to legacy core systems.It can deploy in months, employs a subscription pricing structure that moves away from the traditional license model and ensures that growth is truly tied to its customers' success.

Mambu identified the need for a native cloud SaaS engine based on its observation of other consumer-focused industries, the emergence of FinTech start-ups, and the changes occurring in emerging markets where innovative solutions were being used to reach underserved customers. The company engages in collaborative conversations with decision makers to understand strategic plans and overcome challenges. Subsequently, it provides guidance on how the Mambu environment can best be used to aid business growth and help the client execute a digital-first strategy. This approach enables Mambu to lay the foundation for long-term business expansion.

As part of its geographic growth strategy, the company partners with local consultants and product and integration partners that work directly with banks and financial institutions. As it is able to integrate easily with other best-in-class solutions, rather than being the one vendor that offers all solutions, Mambu maintains focus on its area of expertise and improves its solution for enterprise clients. It also works with many FinTech focused startup accelerators, such as Barclays Accelerator, Startupbootcamp, Ynext incubator, and Supercharger, providing program members with discounted access to its platform to enable them to launch more easily.

"Mambu develops a close working relationship with its clients and tries to understand their business strategies and challenges better.This not only ensures an enhanced relationship with customers, but also helps the company to shape their own product, understand market requirements and hone its partnership roadmap. Mambu clearly puts customer relationship management to the best use to identify long term market trends and retain relevance and sustainability," said Deepali Sathe, Frost & Sullivan Industry Manager."To present customers with the best possible customer experience, Mambu product delivery and support is provided by in-house solution experts aligned with the customer's needs regarding the project from the very beginning."

Traditional systems take months and often years before a project takes off, with the follow-up changes and updates all contributing to additional expenses. The losses incurred by delays in time to market and an inability to introduce products in new markets creates a strong case for cloud-based systems. Furthermore, customers realize that in a quickly developing and innovative market, loss of revenues as the result of slow execution impacts both business and credibility. The superior value that Mambu delivers with its cloud solutions far outweighs customers' price concerns.

"Apart from boasting a device-agnostic platform that enables real-time collaboration services like email notifications, Mambu's system employs an intuitive interface and imparts impressive agility to enterprise clients," noted Sathe. "In order to ensure an enhanced user experience, Mambudeploys evolving releases as well as new features and workshops. Every client works within a secure cloud environment, with global redundancy, data security and isolation, and in compliance with local regulations."

Overall, the plethora of value-added services and capabilities has earned Mambu the leadership position in the developing SaaS banking engine market and importantly, has set it up for future growth.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and increased revenue. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Mambu

Mambu is the SaaS banking engine powering innovative loan and deposit products, the lean alternative to cumbersome core banking systems. Helping clients to successfully start up new business ventures, transform existing operations, launch new products and expand into new markets. Mambu provides financial institutions of all sizes with the agility to rapidly design, launch, service and scale their banking and lending portfolio.

Launched in 2011, our technology powers over 5000 loan and deposit products which serve nearly 4 million end customers. With more than 180 live operations in over 45 countries, ranging from FinTech revolutionaries to traditional banks, Mambu is helping financial institutions evolve and thrive in the digital age.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

