Liquid Filtration Market Size Worth USD 31.74 Billion By 2024: Hexa Research

The global liquid filtration market to reach USD 31.74 billion by 2024. Technological advancement in waste water treatment, rapid industrialization, and stringent regulations by the government to implement standard filtration techniques are key factors which are expected to drive the global liquid filtration market over the forecast period. Every industry uses liquid filtration process, i.e., to filter solid-liquid and liquid-liquid to improve the quality of the product.

Asia Pacific dominates the global liquid filtration market holding 52.3% share in 2016. China was the leading country in Asia Pacific and is expected to boost the market over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization. North America was the second largest market followed by Europe driven by stringent government regulations and technological advancement.

Multifilament polypropylene fabrics dominated the global market due to its budding use in textile industry and unique filtration properties. However, nonwoven polypropylene felt is expected to be the fastest growing type at a 7.1% CAGR due to its excellent properties such as resistance to alkalis and acids.

There are numerous applications where liquid filtration process is used such as mining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, sludge dewatering and waste water management. Waste water management holds the major share at 24.4% followed by sludge dewatering. Increasing need for water purification and stringent government regulations regarding waste water discharges from chemical, mining, pharmaceutical industries have been a major driving factor for the market, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Liquid Filtration Market Size and Forecast, By Product (Monofilament Mesh (>250 micron opening), Monofilament Polypropylene Fabrics, Multifilament Polypropylene Fabrics, Nonwoven Polypropylene Felt, and Nonwoven Polyester Felt), By Application (Mining, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Sludge Dewatering, Waste Water Treatment), And Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2024" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/liquid-filtration-market

The liquid filtration industry has been observing drastic change, specifically over the past two decades. Progressively prohibitive environmental regulations by governments, advancing the utilization of cleaner powers; consistent interest for filtration crosswise over on-street and rough terrain applications; development of the power generation sector; and prerequisite of higher effectiveness execution among mechanical equipment and manufacturing plant processes are the key elements driving the development of the filtration and contamination control showcase.

The market for liquid filtration is fragmented with the presence of organized and unorganized manufacturers across the globe. The major players analyzed are in the market are Clear Edge, Sefar AG, Lenntech B.V., Industri-Textil Job, Freudenberg Group, Industrial Filter Manufacturing Limited, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, The Kraissl Company, Shelco Filters, and Genesis Filtration Inc.

Hexa Research has segmented the global liquid filtration market based on product, application and region:

Segmentation by product, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• Monofilament Mesh (>250 micron opening)

• Monofilament Polypropylene Fabrics

• Multifilament Polypropylene Fabrics

• Nonwoven Polypropylene Felt

• Nonwoven Polyester Felt

Segmentation by application, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• Mining

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food processing

• Sludge dewatering

• Waste water treatment

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• France

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed:

• Clear Edge

• Sefar AG

• Lenntech B.V.

• Industri-Textil Job

• Freudenberg Group

• Industrial Filter Manufacturing Limited

• Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd

• The Kraissl Company

• Shelco Filters

• Genesis Filtration Inc

