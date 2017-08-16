Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Worth $3.89 Billion by 2021: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive adhesives & sealants marketis expected to reach USD 3.89 billion by 2021, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing concerns regarding fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are expected to boost the demand in commercial as well as passenger vehicles.

A 10% reduction in the weight of an automobile results in approximately 5% to 7% fuel saving. In addition, the reduced weight also aids in controlling the emission of CO2 throughout the life cycle of the vehicle. Auto manufacturers are focusing mainly on auto components that are manufactured from various types of thermoplastic elastomers in order to enhance the performance of automobiles and follow the trend of lightweight vehicles.

Manufacturers are facing problems in sourcing petroleum-based tackifiers due to the advent of shale gas, which has resulted in supply uncertainty of raw materials across the globe owing to a shift in feedstock from naphtha to natural gas. Stringent government regulations for the usage of bio-based adhesives are further expected to positively influence the industry growth.

Silicone sealants occupied the largest share with over 32% of the volume in 2016. Silicone-based materials also withstand structural movement, offer protective qualities and may be utilized in extreme temperatures & weather conditions. These factors, along with the introduction of new modified silicones and novel applications being developed for automobiles, are expected to drive growth in this segment over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Acrylics are expected to emerge as the fastest growing adhesives, with over 4% CAGR owing to its excellent bonding strength along with humid and impact resistance. The segment is expected to witness growth owing to increasing passenger cars sales in emerging economies.

Body-in-white is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of high performance adhesion solutions in vehicles, which helps in reducing overall weight, thereby saving the fuel consumption.

As per OICA statistics, passenger car sales grew by about 4.5% from 2015 to 2016; this rise may be attributed to rising disposable income in emerging economies, renewed production levels in recovering developed markets and technological advancements at the OEM level. Passenger car segment is thus likely to remain dominant for both.

Greater China is expected to remain the industry's high growth region from 2017 to 2021, owing to a spurt in automobile production levels and encouraging conditions such as low labor costs, high population and geographical proximity to emerging markets.

is expected to remain the industry's high growth region from 2017 to 2021, owing to a spurt in automobile production levels and encouraging conditions such as low labor costs, high population and geographical proximity to emerging markets. The industry is fragmented with few major players catering to the global market. Key participants include Bostik, BASF, Evonik Industries, AkzoNobel, Henkel, 3M Inc., Avery Dennison, DSM , Franklin Adhesives & Sealants, H.B. Fuller Co. and others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive adhesives & sealants market on the basis of technology, product, application, function, vehicle type and region:

Adhesives Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Water-based Solvent-based Hot melt Reactive & others

Adhesives Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Bonding Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Sealing/Protection

Adhesives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Acrylic PVA Polyurethane Styrenic Block Epoxy EVA Others

Adhesives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Exterior Interior Electronics Powertrain Body-in-white Others

Adhesives Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy & Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles (H/MCV)

Sealants Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Bonding Noise, Vibration & Harshness (NVH) Sealing/Protection

Sealants Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Silicones PVA Polyurethane Acrylic Others

Sealants Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Exterior Interior Electronics Powertrains Others

Sealants Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2011 - 2021) Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy & Medium Duty Commercial Vehicles (H/MCV)

Adhesives & Sealants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America Europe Greater China Japan & South Korea Rest of the World (RoW)



