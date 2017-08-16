sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,033 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DQQN ISIN: US65342W1099 Ticker-Symbol: YE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,035
0,053
11:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC0,0330,00 %