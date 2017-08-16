pentahotels Appoints Zsolt Jakri as General Manager of pentahotel Inverness

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

pentahotels, the neighbourhood lifestyle hotel group, is announcing the appointment of Zsolt Jakri as General Manager of pentahotel Inverness. Zsolt brings with him over 20 years of hospitality experience and an MBA in Hospitality Management. He has managed properties in some of Scotland's most prestigious locations, both for international brands and boutique establishments. Zsolt joins the team this month and will oversee Scotland's first pentahotel, leading the drive to establish pentahotel Inverness as the country's premier lifestyle hotel.

pentahotels Inverness is one of 28 pentahotels worldwide and the brand now spans across seven countries and two continents, with more exciting locations in the pipeline. VP operations Andrew Munt welcomed Zsolt to the team, saying; "Zsolt is a fantastic addition to the pentahotels brand and we look forward to him drawing on his expertise and passion for hospitality, to further bring the vision of pentahotels to life in Scotland." A Hungarian by birth and a Scot by heart, Zsolt can't wait to start work in the Highlands.

