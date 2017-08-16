CellsUnited Releases Cellper®Elite - the First Protein Supplement for Muscle Recovery and Growth That is Effective Within the First Hour of the Anabolic Window

LONDON, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellper®Elite is a major breakthrough in sports nutrition, addressing the crucial issues of muscle recovery and growth in a way never before possible. The benefits are applicable to the whole spectrum of sports and exercise - from power to endurance, enabling strategies to maximise the benefits for each individual sport and training programme.

At no time in competitive sport has the need for rapid and effective recovery and improved physical performance been greater. Strategies that promote effective recovery and parallel increases in muscle size and strength (hypertrophy) can offer more than 'marginal gains' and are therefore of great importance to modern athletes in all high-intensity sports. Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS), the biological process of muscle repair and growth, is the starting point but, at present, vital nutritional opportunities are being missed.

Despite the availability of a wide range of so-called recovery products and despite the claims made for them, there have been no products that fully meet the human biological requirements necessary to optimise recovery - until now. Cellper®Elite, a radically new and different protein supplement, is the first protein supplement designed and able to act effectively within the anabolic window - the limited time period in which the potential for muscle recovery and growth is at its greatest.

Scientific and medical research into the key issues governing recovery is summarised in a scientific literature review, available on request from CellsUnited, also via (http://www.cellperelite.com/assets/Scientific_Literature_Review_V1.2.pdf).

The New Protein Source

Cellper®Elite is a new protein source that closely matches the biological demands of the muscles. Taken immediately after training or competition, Cellper®Elite delivers a balanced 100ml dose of all 20 proteinogenic amino acids to exercised muscles within the first 30 minutes. This enables athletes competing to their limits in all sports to recover more effectively and to better realise their full potential.

Based on nutritional research for long-duration space travel, Cellper®Elite is pre-digested natural protein derived from Atlantic salmon through a process of enzymatic hydrolisation. This results in a high level of bioavailability and all 20 essential and non-essential amino acids, together with key micronutrients, are absorbed without the need, or the wait, for digestion.

Every batch of Cellper®Elite is tested for banned substances under the Informed-Sport programme using ISO 17025-accredited methods to provide the highest level of assurance for all Cellper®Elite users.

The Key to Recovery

The key to rapid recovery and strength gains centres on the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR), the complex molecule within the body's cells that controls protein synthesis. mTOR is activated in two ways - following high intensity anaerobic exercise and by the arrival in the bloodstream of nutritional compounds including certain amino acids. If the muscles are subjected to high intensity exercise and receive the right nutrition immediately following this exercise, optimum recovery and synthesis of new muscle protein will result. The right nutrition requires the delivery of all 20 proteinogenic amino acids in a balanced dose of pre-digested protein for rapid bioavailability.

The Anabolic Window

This potential for MPS diminishes over time, with the maximum potential, known as the anabolic window, peaking during the first 60 minutes after exercise. The first 30 minutes are the optimum period for amino acids to be introduced into the bloodstream and Cellper®Elite is designed to achieve this. Providing protein to the muscles outside this window reduces the potential for muscle recovery and growth, with the potential continuing to decline the longer the delivery of amino acids to the muscles is delayed.

Digestion - the Barrier

The physiology of our digestive system has, until now, been the main barrier to optimised recovery. Proteins need to be broken down into amino acids before they can be absorbed in the intestine and circulated by the blood to the muscles where they are synthesised by the muscle cells into new proteins. For conventional proteins, this digestive process takes a minimum of 45 minutes and up to several hours, depending on the type of protein. Cellper®Elite is pre-digested and rapidly absorbed.

The Ideal Protein Source

The ideal protein source to maximise hypertrophy will therefore consist of comparable essential amino acid levels to that of human muscle, with leucine levels near 100% of that found in human body protein, and inclusion of non-essential amino acids to support metabolism and promote homeostasis in the muscles. If you compare the two common protein sources, soy and whey, soy protein offers the closest match to whole body protein, but has lower levels of leucine. Whey protein has close to whole body protein levels of leucine, but has low levels of essential amino acids phenylalanine, valine and histidine, which could be part of the reason why studies have reported a faster decline in MPS with whey than with other dietary proteins.

Thus, even the fastest-digesting conventional protein supplements consumed immediately after exercise do not provide nutrition to the muscles before the potential for protein synthesis has started to decline. Current strategies for maximising muscle recovery potential are, therefore ineffective for this reason alone. This view is supported by the recent study conducted at the Universities of Stirling, Birmingham and Exeter published in July 2017. Professor Kevin Tipton, Chair in Sport, Health and Exercise Sciences at the University of Stirling, said: "A sufficient amount of the full complement of amino acids is necessary for maximum muscle building, following exercise. Athletes interested in enhancing muscle growth with training should not rely on these BCAA supplements alone."

Cellper®Elite

Analysis of Cellper®Elite shows that 20% of the protein present is below 200Da in size indicating free amino acids ready for direct transport through the intestinal lumen. A further 20% of the protein is below 1,000Da, most likely consisting of short chain amino acids of the approximate size permitted for direct transport across the villi of the jejunum. The remaining peptides are also short, and therefore able to be rapidly digested by the enzymes of the duodenum and jejunum. This is in direct contrast to whey protein isolate which, due to the process of manufacturing, is invariably over 20,000Da in size, taking vital minutes to digest. In a direct comparison, over 96% of the hydrolysed salmon protein peptides are shorter than the smallest peptide in whey protein isolate.

Hydrolysed Salmon Protein - Molecular Weight Distribution (Nofima BioLab 25/02/15) Below 10,000 Dalton 87.9% Below 6,000 Dalton 74.5% Below 1,000 Dalton 35.0%

The scientific and medical evidence shows that pre-digested amino acids are the fastest way to get protein to the muscles from Atlantic salmon - a source known to be highly suitable for human nutrition, both as a superfood and, now, as a protein food supplement.

Suitable for Many Sports

Cellper®Elite brings recovery benefits to participants in every active sport which involves intense anaerobic exertion in competition and training, including American football, athletics, badminton, basketball, biathlon, boxing, canoeing, cricket, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, kettlebell, lacrosse, martial arts, netball, rackets, rowing, rugby union and league, squash, swimming, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting...

- and not to forget all the people and their personal trainers that push themselves hard in the gyms, parks and on-the-road with the simple objective of keeping fit - with apologies to any high-intensity sport left out.

