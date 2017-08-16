Global Melatonin Supplements Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Natrol, NOW Foods, Optimum Nutrition & Reckitt Benckiser

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Melatonin Supplements Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global melatonin supplements market to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Melatonin Supplements Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is availability of ready-to-use nutrient supplements. Nutrients from healthy diets help produce melatonin. Due to lack of nutrients in diets, people require ready-to-use nutrients, which are increasingly being adopted by end-users. There are several nutrient supplements such as vitamins, calcium, energy boosters, and other nutrients.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing number of healthcare providers for lifestyle and chronic diseases. Due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, there has been a substantial growth in the number of clinics, diagnostics centers, multispecialty and super specialty hospitals, and patient care centers. Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity prevent people from consuming normal diets, which can cause sleep-related disorders such as insomnia. Hence, such patients are recommended by HCPs to use melatonin supplements. Therefore, the growing number of healthcare providers indirectly increases the demand for melatonin supplements.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks and side effects of melatonin treatment. Melatonin supplements are used to maintain, balance, and reset the internal body clock and sleep cycle of people. Melatonin supplements are a substitute for natural melatonin hormones, which prevent misbalanced sleep cycles. Melatonin supplements are commonly used by patients who have been treated for DSPS, ASDS, SAD, AD, and COPD. Though melatonin supplements are recommended by HCPs and nutritionists, there are several side effects associated with them.



Key vendors

Natrol

NOW Foods

Optimum Nutrition

Reckitt Benckiser

Other prominent vendors

Advanta Supplements

Amazing Nutrition

Just Potent

Life Extension

Pharmavite

NBTY

PacificCoast NutriLabs

