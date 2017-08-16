First Executive Forum on Laser Technologies to be Held on September 6&7, 2017 in Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place on September 6 & 7 in Shenzhen, China, the Forum proposes an impressive agenda composed of 4 sessions, 19 presentations, panel discussions and a cocktail party. Industrial experts will discuss about the latest innovations, market trends and business opportunities. They will make a special focus on laser manufacturing and analyze the emerging applications. The agenda is now available: LASER FORUM AGENDA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545709/IR_Light_Source_Market_Shares_from_Yole_Development.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/383094/ubm_herong.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/383091/cioe_logo_en.jpg

In a depressed visible LED[1] industry, manufacturers are looking at new opportunities to increase their revenues and margins. In this context, the IR[2] LED market is perceived as a potential new 'blue ocean' with attractive opportunities for competitors.

While the LED market is popular, VCSEL technology is also a hot topic. "IR LEDs represented around 65% of the IR light source market in 2016, but this figure is likely to decrease to 45% in 2022," comments Pierrick Boulay, Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Developpement (Yole). Development of 3D cameras and autofocus applications, associated with the sensor fusion trend in smartphones and automotives, will strongly drive growth of the IR VCSEL[3] market in the future[4].

All these topics will be discussed during the First Executive Forum on Laser Technologies created by Yole's analysts, in collaboration with CIOE. IR VCSEL represents a good compromise between traditional laser diodes, providing coherent and directional light, and IR LEDs, offering lower manufacturing costs and an ease of integration. Additionally, IR VCSELs allow new sensing approaches, such as ToF[5]. In this context, the IR VCSEL industry will be at the center ofattention and should experience strong growth in coming years. It is also likely that some competitors will work on both IR LEDs and lasers to maximize their revenues.

"Opportunities for both technologies will also be dependent on developments to overcome current limitations, towards longer wavelengths, higher performance, multi-spectral functionality and lower cost", analyzes Yole's expert, Pierrick Boulay. Typically, most current IR LEDs are in the 850nm or 940nm range. To enable emerging applications such as gas sensors or portable or integrated spectroscopy systems, longer wavelengths will be mandatory.

In addition, integration of these light sources into sensors and modules will also be part of the challenge to be handled by the photonics industry.

Pierrick Boulay from Yole is one of the key speakers of the Emerging Applications session in the First Executive Forum on the Laser Technologies agenda. Based on his strong expertise on LED lighting (general lighting, automotive lighting) and OLED lighting, Pierrick proposes a relevant presentation, titled "IR laser: At the heart of the industry in coming years". He will highlight the status of laser technologies and emerging applications including 3D cameras, LIDAR andproximity sensors. This session also welcomes other experts of the industry: Rainer Paetzel, Director of Marketing, Coherent, Steven Hsieh, Senior Industry Analyst, ITRI, Hans van der Tang, Director Sales & Marketing - APAC Region, ElectroniCast Consultants.

First Executive Forum's program is also offering several networking times to discuss with industrial leaders and identify business opportunities -discover the agenda and register today: LASER FORUM REGISTRATION

MRSI Systems, two professional organizations SEMI and EPIC as well NCAP CHINA[6] sponsor the First Executive Forum on Laser Technologies. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact: Camille Veyrier.

About China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) (www.cioe.cn)

Established in 1999, CIOE is the largest show of its kind in the world featuring over 3,200 optoelectronic brands and their latest products in the area of 110,000 sqm at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. There are 6 concurrent specialized expositions focusing on Optical Communications and Sensors, Lasers, Infrared Applications, Precision Optics, LEDs, Emerging Display, Sapphire Technology & Touch Screen and Photonics Innovations.