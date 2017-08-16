

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount-store operator Target, Inc. (TGT) on Wednesday lifted its fiscal 2017 forecast for earnings and comparable sales after reporting higher comps in its second quarter. Net earnings in the quarter declined, while earnings from continuing operations increased with higher sales. Adjusted earnings per share as well as top line beat analysts' estimates.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Target shares were trading at $57.77, up 6.4 percent.



Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, said, 'We continue to focus on our long-term strategy, as we work to transform every part of our business and build an even better Target that will thrive in this new era in retail.'



Looking ahead, for the third quarter, the company expects earnings from continuing operations on a reported and adjusted basis of $0.75 to $0.95.



On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.77 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Target expects that both third quarter and fourth quarter 2017 comparable sales growth will be within the range it experienced in the first and second quarters of 2017.



Further, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects reported earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.35 to $4.55, and adjusted earnings per share of $4.34 to $4.54, compared with prior guidance of $3.80 to $4.20. Analysts expect earnings of $4.39 per share for the year.



The company now expects its full-year 2017 comparable sales growth will be in a range around flat, plus or minus 1 percent. Previously, the company expected a low single digit decline in comparable sales.



For the second quarter, net earnings declined 1.2 percent to $672 million from last year's $680 million, reflecting sharp decline in income from discontinued operations. Earnings per share, however, grew 5.1 percent to $1.22 from $1.16 a year ago, due to lower share count.



On a continuing operations basis, net earnings grew 7.4 percent to $671 million and earnings per share climbed 14.2 percent.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.23, essentially flat to last year. Analysts expected earnings of $1.19 per share for the second quarter.



Segment earnings before interest expense and income taxes or EBIT, which is Target's measure of segment profit, dropped 10.3 percent from last year to $1.11 billion. EBIT margin rate was 6.8 percent, compared with 7.7 percent in 2016.



Sales for the quarter increased 1.6 percent to $16.43 billion from last year's $16.17 billion. Analysts expected sales of $16.3 billion for the quarter.



The sales growth reflected a 1.3 percent comparable sales increase combined with the benefit from sales in non-mature stores. Comparable digital channel sales grew 32 percent and contributed 1.1 percentage points to comparable sales growth.



Traffic growth was 2.1 percent, reflecting growth in both store and digital channels.



