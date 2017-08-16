

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth accelerated sharply in June to the highest level in six-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The volume of exports surged a working-day-adjusted 11.0 percent year-over-year in June, much faster than the 3.2 percent rise in May. The measure has been rising since June 2014.



Moreover, this was the strongest rate of growth since December 2010.



In June, main groups that showed notable increase in exports were machinery, appliances and chemical products.



At the same time, imports rose at a slower rate of 6.3 percent annually in June, following a 6.7 percent climb in May.



