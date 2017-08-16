Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in North America 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Daifuku, Dematic, Intelligrated, SSI Schaefer & Vanderlande

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in North America 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The automated material handling equipment market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 8.24% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) Market in North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased use of robotics systems driving toward Cobotics. Robotics system is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because companies from various industries are buying or investing in the robotics system. Robots are employed in various industries to complement workers rather than replace them. They form a team of man and machine for performing complex parts of the assembly process easier, faster, and safer.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased automation in various industrial segments. Material handling equipment is becoming more automated and integrated for designing complete systems. Various end-user segments, such as automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductors and electronics, e-commerce, food and beverage, and healthcare industries are adopting automated systems in their supply chain. AMHE is used throughout the product lifecycle, from manufacturing to storage, distribution, consumption, and disposal for increasing the efficiency of the entire supply chain.
Key vendors
- Daifuku
- Dematic
- Intelligrated
- SSI Schaefer
- Vanderlande
Other prominent vendors
- BEUMER Group
- Dearborn Mid-West Company
- Fives Group
- FlexLink
- Kardex Group
- KNAPP AG
- Legris Industries
- Mecalux
- Swisslog
- TGW Logistics Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Appendix
