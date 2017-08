WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods (TSN) announced it will invest $84 million in its Union City, Tennessee poultry plant. More than 300 jobs will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by mid-2019. About 25,000 square feet will be added to the plant facility.



The Union City plant makes partially fried chicken products for food service. The facility employs more than 1,000 people.



