16 August 2017



Changes to WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF (the 'Fund')



The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer plc (the 'Company') wish to advise you of an operational change to be made to the Fund with effect from (or around) 31 August 2017 (the 'Effective Date').



The change will not effect the manner in which your investment is managed and you are not required to take any action as a result of this notification.



Changes to the Fund



The Fund supplement will be amended in order to facilitate trading of equity index futures. It is intended that the Fund will trade equity index futures as part of the index rebalancing process, in order to maintain its market exposure. As Indian securities can only be purchased on a prefunded basis, when rebalancing the Index, the Fund would have to sell market equity in order to obtain cash, wait for it to settle and only after this, prefund the account. As this process would expose the Fund to stock market movements, it is intended that the Fund would trade equity futures to maintain its market exposure during this period. The Fund's use of equity index futures will solely for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and subject to the conditions and within the limits set out in the Prospectus.



* The current investment strategy, exposure and performance of the Fund will remain unchanged.



* The Fund will continue to track the exact same index as it currently tracks.



