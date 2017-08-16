

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major U.S. futures index are pointing to a higher opening on Wednesday. Housing starts data and Business Inflation Expectations are closely watched by the market. The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes is expected in the afternoon. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 49 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 15 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 5.28 points or 0.02 percent higher. S&P 500 Index was finished down 1.23 points or 0.05 percent.



On the corporate front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the previous week, composite index was up 3.0 percent.



Housing starts data for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.225 million, up from 1.215 million last month.



The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations for August will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The prior month Business Inflation Expectations was up 1.7 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report that provides weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is expected at 10.30 am ET. The crude oil inventories in the previous week was down 6.5 million barrels, while gasoline inventories grew by 3.4 million barrels.



The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes will be published today at 2.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Target Corp. (TGT) reported second quarter earnings of $672 million or $1.23 per share compared to $680 million or $1.17 per share last year. Analysts expected $1.19 per share.



Revenue grew to $16.43 billion from $16.17 billion in the previous year. For the third quarter, the company projects earnings of $0.75 to $0.95 per share, while its full year earnings forecast is in a range of $4.34 to $4.54 per share.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 4.81 points or 0.15 percent to 3,246.55 after central bank data showed China's new yuan loans fell sharply in July and broad money supply growth slowed. IMF has warned that China's credit growth is on a 'dangerous trajectory.'



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished up 234.11 points or 0.86 percent at 27,409.07.



Japanese shares ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average slid 24.03 points or 0.12 percent to 19,729.28 while the broader Topix index ended little changed at 1,616.



Australian shares rose even. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 27.60 points or 0.48 percent to 5,785.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 26.80 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 5,830.80.



European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 59.50 points or 1.16 percent, the German DAX is adding 101.94 points 0.84 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 45.82 points or 0.62 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 34.84 points or 0.39 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.92 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX