A Chinese research group headed by Prof. Yuan Yuan (Shenyang City, Liaoning, China), collaborating with scientists from MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, Texas, USA), published an important study in a leading gastroenterology journal (American Journal of Gastroenterology 2017;112:704-715)(1).



The study analysed the value of the four biomarkers of the Biohit GastroPanel®: pepsinogen I (PGI), pepsinogen II (PGII), anti- Helicobacter pylori (HP) antibody, gastrin-17 (G-17) as well as PGI/PGII ratio, as predictors of either prevalent or incident gastric cancer (GC). This population-based study comprised a cohort of over 12.000 study subjects prospectively followed-up for almost 12 years in an ongoing population-based screening program in Northern China, using both serology and gastroscopy (1).



The authors used an elegant (multi-phase) study design involving both a cross-sectional analysis, prospective follow-up, and a risk prediction modeling (1). In the cross-sectional analysis, PGII, PGI/II ratio, and HP-positivity were associated with precancer lesions or GC at enrolment. During the follow-up, low PGI levels and PGI/II ratios were associated with an increased risk of incident GC. Interestingly, both low (<0.5 pmol/l) and high (>4.7 pmol/l) G-17 levels increased the risk of GC as well (1). In the risk prediction modeling, higher scores of the GastroPanel biomarkers at study onset were associated with an increased risk of incident GC during the follow-up (P<0.001)(1).



Chief Medical Director, Prof. Kari Syrjänen, Biohit Oyj: "The design of this Chinese study bears many similarities in common to the study published last year by a research group in Novosibirsk (Russia), collaborating with Biohit Oyj (2). Using a slightly different statistical approach, also our study demonstrated that the PGI/PGII ratio was the single most powerful independent predictor of incident GC (2). Of interest is the observation in the Chinese study that both low and high G-17 levels were associated with an increased risk of GC. This is neatly explained by the well-established association of low G-17 levels with atrophic antrum gastritis and high G-17 levels with atrophic corpus gastritis."



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj: "The results of this independent research team confirm the view that in addition to being the primary test for dyspepsia and HP diagnosis (3), this a unique GastroPanel is a primary test in dyspepsia and helicobacter diagnostics (3) as well as a is an applicable screening test to find the risk patients requiring gastroscopy (www.biohithealthcare.com/additional-information). Unlike gastroscopy, which is not suitable for population screening, GastroPanel provides an efficient method for cost-effective (4) population-based screening of gastric cancer risks by a simple blood test."



