BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

It was a strong month for the mining sector as economic data from China exceeded expectations, which sent mined commodity prices up almost across the board. Robust data included China's official year-on-year Q2 GDP growth coming in at 6.9% (up from 6.7% in Q2 2016) and manufacturing PMI hitting a 4-month high of 51.1, indicating expansion. These data points eased concerns that tighter credit conditions could cause a sharp slowdown in China's growth, concerns which had dragged mined commodity prices lower in April and May. Towards the end of the month, the mining sector entered the H1 reporting season and whilst most companies did not report until August, general themes that had begun to emerge were rising free cash flow, deleveraging and cash returns to shareholders.

Of the mined commodities, iron ore was the strongest, rising 15.6% to $74/tonne; well above analyst consensus for the 2017 average iron ore price which is below $60/tonne. Copper also performed well, gaining 6.9%, on signs of market tightness with news emerging that China, the world's largest copper scrap consumer, may look to ban imports of low quality copper scrap from 2018. The gold price also gained 2.0% over the month, buoyed by continued US dollar weakness.

Among the Company's unquoted investments, Avanco released its second quarter operational results with its Antas Mine producing copper and gold above guidance, while continuing to drop costs and generate free cash flow. Avanco is in the midst of an exploration programme which shows some exciting near mine and underground potential at Antas. In addition, the company released the pre-feasibility study on its second project Pedra Branca East which demonstrates attractive economics for a standalone underground mine targeting 24ktpa copper and 16koz of gold.

Strategy and Outlook

The mining sector is in the midst of reporting end Q2 results and rising free cash flow, deleveraging and cash returns to shareholders are emerging as the key themes. The miners' latest results illustrate the turnaround we have seen in the mining sector since the beginning of 2016. Back then, to imagine the miners would be reporting these numbers in 18 months' time, would have been considered outlandish. The key question for investors in mining companies today is whether the mining companies can maintain the same level of capital discipline shown in recent years, when cash generation of the industry improves.

We recognize that China remains the key risk for investors in the mining sector but we believe that the Chinese administration has shown itself willing and able to step in with support to avoid a 'hard-landing' type event. China should also benefit from a spill over effect from the general improvements we have seen in global economic growth in recent months; this is reflected by 2017 being expected to be the best year for China's export growth since 2012. In addition, global growth is beating expectations and now looks to be synchronous for the first time in years. Meanwhile, commodity prices should be supported by constraints on the supply side resulting from the underinvestment we have seen in the sector, with global mining sector capex down 66% since the peak in 2012. Finally, mining shares are trading at attractive valuations relative to broader equity markets and their own history with price-to-book multiples close to historic lows.

All data points are in US dollar terms unless stated otherwise.

16 August 2017

