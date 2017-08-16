HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink ("NARTD") tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced partnerships with Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco") and Stew Leonard's for upcoming grand openings of store locations on Long Island.

The Company will be providing marketing and product support, as both Costco and Stew Leonard's continue to build their presence on Long Island, the home of Long Island Iced Tea®.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our teas and lemonades carry the Long Island name, our company carries the Long Island name, and is part of the Long Island community. We are excited for these two fantastic retailers to be opening new stores in our back yard, and look forward to partnering with them as they celebrate their expansion on Long Island."

About Costco Wholesale Corporation:

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel businesses. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. Costco currently operates 737 warehouses, including 512 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland and one in France. Costco also operates electronic commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

About Stew Leonard's:

Stew Leonard's began as a small dairy store founded in 1969 with just seven employees. Today, Stew Leonard's is still family-owned and operated, but has grown to become a nearly $400 million business with more than 2,000 employees. The company has received worldwide acclaim for excellence in customer service and quality and was selected to FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work for in America" list for ten consecutive years. In addition to the headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Stew Leonard's has stores in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, Yonkers and Farmingdale, New York. For more information, please visit www.stewleonards.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

