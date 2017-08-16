ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC PINK: LVVV), a company focused on research partnerships, product development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that Stock Watch Index has initiated equity analyst coverage on LVVV.

The initiation research report on LVVV, dated August 16, 2017, was produced by SWI's founder and Chief Analyst Rainer Poertner and will be followed up by additional reports consistently informing the investment community about LVVV's activities and progress.

SWI Research is a division of StockWatchIndex, a well informed and intimately connected information marketing service with a highly trafficked website, widely read newsletter publication "Rise Above the Noise" and a broad Social Media network. SWI provides financial research and information marketing services that generate increased and lasting market exposure for public companies in the investment community.

The report is available by visiting http://stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics/

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) is focused on identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry. The Company's focus is on research partnerships to explore the application of cannabinoid-based products to target specific ailments or conditions with a large "sufferer" population for human and veterinarian applications, the cloning of cannabis strains to produce positive medicinal results, dosing verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands and development and licensing of high-quality cannabinoid based products and services. The team at LiveWire Ergogenics has a passion for research and is committed to generate innovative ideas and produce high-quality products that satisfy an increasing demand in this fast-growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's other proposed products, systems or services.

Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and actual events may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, delays in the development of its products, the impact of significant government regulation in the cannabis industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure in general to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

