Deal accelerates speed to market for enterprise cloud solutions and simplifies business process management with innovative contextual dashboard capabilities

Monolith Software, the leading provider of next-generation, unified service assurance solutions for service providers, managed service providers and financial services, announced today it has purchased certain assets of TDB Fusion™ Group, including physical and intellectual property related to the development of the company's Federos™ unified service manager software.

With this purchase, Monolith extends its core AssureNow™ unified service assurance platform with enhanced workflow automation, cloud and systems orchestration, and customizable user interface capabilities. The assets complement AssureNow's ability to provide dynamic integration with legacy network management tools and improve the management of services across hybrid and disparate operating systems through context-based user dashboards.

"Over the last year, we have competitively positioned ourselves to address the $3.1 B market opportunity for service assurance," said David Knight, CEO at Monolith Software. "From a business perspective, the assets from TDB Fusion will enable us to accelerate our goal to be the premier solution provider for this target market. The TDB Fusion assets will augment the ongoing innovation of the AssureNow unified service assurance platform."

The purchase, which was completed earlier this month, also enables significant integration of management capabilities across cloud delivery platforms including AWS, Azure, and Google, providing end-to-end visibility and orchestration across dynamic service delivery infrastructures. These extended capabilities will further address customers' needs for network functions virtualization and assurance as they deliver virtualized services. A Monolith office has been established in the U.K. for development, technical support, and sales to expand global reach.

Monolith Software provides a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant AssureNow™ platform uses an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Monolith to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit http://www.assurenow.io.

