Natural Gamma-Dodecalactone Produced by Blue California

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Blue California, a manufacturer of purified natural ingredients and flavor compounds for use in food and personal care products announced the successful commercialization of Gamma-Dodecalactone for use as a flavor compound. Gamma-Dodecalactone is a food-grade flavoring agent and aroma compound with an intense-peach flavor that adds also a creamy note to fragrances. This amazing compound is a new addition to the company's product line of flavoring agents produced by fermentation using natural and wild strains of yeast to ensure the EU Natural status of this ingredient.

Gamma-Dodecalactone is another natural and versatile aromatic compound found in many fruits that gives peaches and ripening fruit a distinctive flavor. It is used commercially in formulations of peach, apricot and strawberry flavors for use in beverages, personal care products and pharmaceutical applications.

Cecilia McCollum, the company's executive vice president stated, "Our Gamma-Dodecalactone and Gamma-Decalactone are not only natural but are also Non-GMO making them ideal for use in a variety of consumer products." Blue California's new flavor compounds are produced at the company's own production facilities and were developed by Conagen. "Over the past ten years we have invested heavily in R&D and innovative manufacturing methods and these two compounds are just an example of what we have been able to achieve," added McCollum.

Blue California's natural flavoring compounds, Gamma-Dodecalactone and Gamma-Decalactone, will go through a third party Non-GMO Verification Program to confirm the products' Non-GMO status and ensure entry into the European market. The company's manufacturing facilities maintain GMP and BRC certifications to ensure the purity and consistent value and quality of the natural ingredients offer to the world market.

Blue California is a recognized industry leader in innovation and manufacture of high purity natural compounds and botanical extracts for the food, beverage, cosmetics and flavor industries.