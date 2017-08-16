Lyoness and Just Energy Extend Their Partnership

TORONTO, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Canadian-based natural gas and electricity retailer Just Energy and the international shopping community Lyoness bring Canadian Lyoness members access to preferred energy prices and products.

Just Energy has extended its partnership with Lyoness to offer exclusive natural gas and electricity supply programs to Canadian shoppers. With one of the biggest shopping communities worldwide, Lyoness successfully leverages its large membership to create unique purchasing opportunities for home and business consumers. The partnership provides Canadian customers with access to Just Energy's preferred natural gas and electricity rates and products.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544638/Lyoness_Just_Energy_Mississauga.jpg )



Just Energy first launched its partnership with Lyoness in 2015 in the United States to offer members competitive rates, superior customer service, seamless switching and special incentives.

"We are excited to be able to extend this offering to our Canadian market," says Kate Atkinson, Just Energy's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Canada. "We are always exploring opportunities to add value for customers and enhance the choices available to a whole new market of energy consumers with exclusive offers for residential and business customers."

"Lyoness sought a partner who would offer the best energy services and products to our Shopping Members," says Maciek Zausz, Managing Director for Lyoness Canada. "Just Energy filled all the criteria and we're pleased that our members in Ontario and Alberta can gain from Just Energy's exclusive offers while receiving Lyoness benefits."

Lyoness Members switching to Just Energy will not only earn 1% Cashback and 1 Shopping Point, but are also able to choose between fixed-price, variable price, flat bill programs, and home energy efficiency tools, such as smart thermostats.

Caption:

Just Energy, Lyoness' new partner in Canada, is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.

Fotocredit: Just Energy Group Inc.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE, TSX:JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately two million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Solar, Tara Energy and terrapass. Visit www.justenergygroup.com to learn more.

About Lyoness

The Lyoness business group has divided its activities into several business areas. One of Lyoness' target groups are consumers who would like to save money (Cashback and Shopping Points) all over the world by shopping at stores with the Cashback Card or online. The Cashback Solutions reach out to all companies who want to use an international multi-sector loyalty programme. Lyoness is currently active in 47 countries on all continents. 7 million members enjoy the Lyoness benefits at approximately 75,000 loyalty merchants around the world. More at http://www.lyoness.com.

Contact:

Lyoness Management Americas, Inc.

Belinda McDonald-Paez

Tel.: +1(786)220-7822

E-mail: belinda.mcdonald@lyoness.us



Just Energy

Nancy Donnaperna

Tel.: +1(905)670-4440

E-mail: ndonnaperna@justenergy.com

