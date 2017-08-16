AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announces the addition of Carrie Betts, senior review manager, to head the Washington D.C. Document Review Center. Betts has extensive experience with second requests, regulatory investigations and other large-scale projects.

Prior to joining Advanced Discovery, Betts worked as a senior review manager at Consilio where she managed hundreds of clients across multiple industries pursuant to civil litigation and regulatory investigations. Previous to that, she worked at Huron Legal.

"Carrie is an important addition to our D.C. office and our Review Team," states Jim Burke, CEO of Advanced Discovery. "She brings a depth of expertise and knowledge of large-scale and complex managed review projects that will greatly benefit our clients, providing them with the guidance and quality they have come to expect when working with Advanced Discovery."

Betts' education includes a Bachelor of Arts from the University of South Carolina, a Master of Science from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina. She will be based in the company's Washington, D.C. office -- one of seven dedicated Managed Review Centers worldwide for the company.

