LEXINGTON, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the fastest growing restaurant in history, is ringing in the new school year by offering $4.00 pizzas at all three Lexington locations on Wednesday, August 23. During the Blaze Pizza Noncon$4mist event, pizzas will be just $4.00 for all guests during normal operating hours. Limit to one pizza per guest. The offer is not valid for online orders.

Blaze Pizza Lexington locations and hours:

University of Kentucky: 341 S Limestone St., Hours: 11am - 10pm

Hamburg: 2305 Sir Barton Way, Hours: 11am - 10:30pm

Summit at Fritz Farms: 4049 Finn Way 110, Hours: 11am - 10:30pm

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven, the centerpiece of the restaurant, where dedicated pizzasmiths fast-fire the thin crust pies in just 180 seconds.

"Back-to-School is an exciting time when students, teachers, parents and staff look ahead toward all that can be accomplished in the new school year," said Mike Forte, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Lexington. "To celebrate, we welcome everyone in to try a build-your-own pizza for just $4 during our Noncon$4mist event."

Each restaurant makes their own dough from scratch using a recipe developed by critically acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. All of the pizza and salad ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, and for pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

Back-to-School is also the perfect time of the year to focus on building new partnerships with Lexington-area organizations and schools. Blaze Pizza has developed a turnkey in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. The company welcomes those who are interested to visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising for more information.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Recently named '#1 Brand of the Year' in the 2017 Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates over 200 restaurants in 34 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston, and Toronto. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

