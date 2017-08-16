PITTSBURGH, PA, 2017-08-16 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, one of the industry's fastest-growing event technology companies, ShowClix, announced their partnership with Big Apple Circus for their 40th Anniversary Tour.



For its official revival season, Big Apple Circus has stressed their commitment to creating an amazing experience for their audience. Organizers of the iconic event commented that their decision to partner with ShowClix was largely due to the event technology company's proven personal commitment to the success of its partners.



"The ShowClix team has felt like part of our organization since day one," said Paul Iaconis, Vice President of Sales at Big Apple Circus. "They've taken tremendous care to address every one of our needs, and have been an indispensable asset in getting our circus back on sale quickly and smoothly. We're certain that this 40th Anniversary season is poised to be our best yet, thanks in part to the efforts of ShowClix."



Featuring 10-time World Record Holder, Nik Wallenda, as well as the return of everyone's favorite clown, Grandma, Big Apple Circus's highly anticipated return is sure to take New York by storm. To reintroduce this beloved family event to the public, Big Apple Circus needed a technology partner that could provide a user-friendly experience for their customers to purchase tickets spanning several dates and times. ShowClix provides interactive reserved seating, giving customers a full, accurate layout of the big top, complete with color-coded price levels and best-available seating options.



For their customers who prefer a more personal ticket buying experience, the circus will rely on the in-house call center provided by ShowClix, capable of assisting with ticket sales, as well as addressing questions relating to parking, dining options, and more.



ShowClix also boasts a wide range of marketing support that will allow Big Apple Circus to reach their target audience. ShowClix offers email marketing, social media marketing tools, and integrations with all major third-party marketing and data platforms. ShowClix marketing experts will also assist in creating and implementing custom marketing strategies to increase ticket sales and revenue.



"We are thrilled to be part of Big Apple Circus's revival season," said Brian Arnone, COO of ShowClix. "Partnering with such an iconic circus and getting to help them take it to the next level is what we live for."



About Big Apple Circus



Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of this beloved New York City cultural gem, the Big Apple Circus is back for the 2017-2018 Tour, promising a night of thrills, laughs, and a lifetime of memories.



Founded in 1977, the Big Apple Circus provided an alternative to the glitz and spectacle of the American three ring circus. With its intimate, single ring, no seat in the Big Top is more than 50 feet from the performers. Over its 40 year run, many of the world's greatest circus acts have performed under the Big Apple Circus' Big Top.



In early 2017, Big Apple Circus was acquired by Big Top Works with the intention of putting this renowned New York City circus back into the spotlight. Big Apple Circus's 40th Anniversary celebration is gearing up for an unforgettable season and tickets are on sale now.



About ShowClix



About ShowClix



ShowClix in an international event technology provider of ticketing, marketing, and on-site operations to the live events industry. ShowClix operates in over 20 countries with its platform localized for each market. ShowClix clients include attractions, museums, fandom conventions, consumer shows, festivals, sports, and arts organizations. Iconic brands such as New York Comic Con, Ice Castles, The Daily Show, and now, Big Apple Circus choose ShowClix to power their events.







