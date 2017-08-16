Callidus Software: CallidusCloud Wins Eight Gold Stevies® in the 2017 International Business Awards

CallidusCloud Lead to Money suite recognized as Best B2B New Product of the Year. LeadRocket voted Best New Product or Service of the Year in the Software - Lead Generation Solution category.

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software Inc. (http://www.calliduscloud.com/) (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales (http://www.calliduscloud.com/roles/sales/), marketing (http://www.calliduscloud.com/roles/marketing/), learning (http://www.calliduscloud.com/litmos-learning-management-system-lms/), and customer experience (http://www.calliduscloud.com/clicktools/) solutions, announced today that it was named the winner of eight Gold Stevie® awards in the 2017 International Business Awards.

"The eight Stevie® awards earned highlight CallidusCloud's momentum, commitment to excellence, passion for innovation and customer orientation," said Leslie Stretch, president and CEO of CallidusCloud. "They also recognize the benefits that the Lead to Money suite, honored as the Best New Product in Business-to-Business, accrues to its customers in terms of enabling faster, bigger, and more profitable sales."

CallidusCloud's Gold 2017 International Business Awards include:

Award Category Winner Best New Product or Service of the Year -

Business-to-Business Products Lead to Money suite



Best New Product or Service of the Year -

Software - Lead Generation Solution LeadRocket



Executive of the Year - Computer Services Leslie Stretch, president and CEO Innovator of the Year - Computer Services & Software Leslie Stretch, president and CEO Management Team of the Year - Computer Software CallidusCloud Executive Team Communications Team of the Year CallidusCloud Communications Team Video Awards - Events & Webcasts You Make CallidusCloud Website Awards - Computer Services The CallidusCloud Homepage



The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small-are eligible to submit nominations.

This year, more than 3,900 nominations were reviewed in the IBAs. Stevie Award winners were determined by more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate high levels of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on October 21.

Details about The International Business Awards and the full list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA (http://www.stevieawards.com/IBA).

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com (http://www.stevieawards.com/).

About CallidusCloud

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD (http://globenewswire.com/Search?runSearchId=39931015)), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money processes with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, speed up contract negotiations, and streamline sales compensation-driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 5,400 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on the CallidusCloud Lead to Money suite to close more deals and make more money faster.

