RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - August 16, 2017) - Melissa Global Intelligence, a leading provider of global contact data quality and identity verification solutions, today announced its Voter Identity Suite, designed to simplify complex data quality challenges behind the voter registration process. Unlike existing solutions that offer limited or batch-only operations to maintain and update voter registration data, Melissa offers the most flexible choice of technology, including web services, desktop software, and batch processing via secure SFTP. The suite enables election officials at both state and county levels to perform real-time identify verification, update inaccurate, out-of-date, and potentially duplicate voter registration records, and process voter mailings for significant cost savings.

To enable access to correct, validated, and enhanced data, Melissa's Voter Identity Suite leverages multisourced datasets containing billions of cross-referenced records. In addition to real-time identity verification, including name, address, phone, and email validation, the suite updates voter contact information and presorts mailings to improve the accuracy of voter rolls and generate cost savings based on more effective voter outreach.

"Maintaining and updating voter registration data has been an inherently complex process, however today's election officials benefit from proven business tools featuring world-class verification, matching, enrichment, and postal processing capabilities," said Bud Walker, Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Strategy, Melissa. "Distinguished by its flexibility, this suite offers many ways to securely tap into voter data cleansing requirements that meet the unique organizational needs of each locale or government entity."

Melissa advocates a consultative approach to ensure optimal data quality performance. Election officials can access a series of features in the Melissa Voter Identity Suite:

Voter Identification

Prevent voter fraud by verifying a name matches a postal address, phone number and/or email address; verify date of birth/date of death; or validate Driver's License or Social Security Number.

Voter Registration Deduplication

Easily match and merge/purge duplicate voter registrations within one voter roll database or crosscheck against multiple voter rolls.

Voter Change-of-Address Processing

Identify voters that have moved -- even ones that have not submitted a change-of-address form to the USPS, eliminating undeliverable voter registration packets.

Voter-Centric Mail Presorting

Qualify mailings for maximum postal discounts on voter registration, ballot, and other voter-centric mailings.

About Melissa Global Intelligence

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

