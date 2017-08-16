Solar PV array to be installed at the Barbados Government headquarters on Bay Street by Solar Watts Systems. Retrofit is expected to reduce government's energy bills by $16 million.

The government of Barbados is due to install solar panels atop its government buildings starting in October in a (US)$5.5 million retrofit project.

Solar Watts Systems Inc., a local developer, will begin the installation of the PV array at Government Headquarters in Bay Street, Barbados, in October, with an additional 12 government buildings to follow.

Senator Darcy Boyce, who is the minister for energy, has overseen the agreement, which includes funding from the Inter-American Development ...

