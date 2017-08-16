

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth improved for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.3 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in the first quarter.



During the fourth quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 3.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew at a steady rate of 3.1 percent annually in the June quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP growth remained stable at 0.8 percent in the three-month period to June.



Data also showed that annual employment growth for the second quarter was 2.2 percent, unchanged from the preceding quarter.



