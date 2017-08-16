

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures steadied Wednesday morning, but reaction to an industry report showing a massive drop in U.S. crude oil inventories was muted.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge draw of 9.2 million barrels in United States crude oil inventories-the biggest draw since September 2016.



The Energy Information Administration is out with the government's report this morning.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $47.66 a barrel.



The failure of OPEC's supply quota plan continues to weigh on prices. OPEC last week reported a 172,600-barrel-per-day increase in oil production in July for the cartel.



