Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market 2017-2022

The "Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market - Global Analysis, Current Trends, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global agricultural wastewater treatment market (henceforth referred to as the global market) is expected to value at USD 1,997.24 million in 2017, and is likely to reach USD 2,591.63 million by 2022, projecting a CAGR of 5.35%, during the forecast period 2017-2022 (henceforth referred to as the forecast period).

The global market primarily includes manure management nutrient capture, renewable electricity and anaerobic digestion. More than 3,000 upcoming projects are expected to take place in the next 5 years, majorly located on dairy, swine or livestock farms, as manure is a consistent and reliable supply of wastewater. Wastewater is used extensively in the agricultural sector owing to it providing necessary nutrients and the desired moisture to the crops.

Rapidly diminishing fresh water resources and rising agricultural water demand are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. However, limited awareness is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of technology, and pollutant source. By technology, the global market has been segmented into physical solutions, chemical solutions, and biological solutions. By pollutant source, the market has been segmented into point source and non-point source.



The global market has further been segmented on the basis of geography into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with a market share of 37.13%.



Furthermore, active research on water treatment technologies, and rising investment in wastewater treatment applications will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. Some of the major companies dominating the market are BASF, AkzoNobel, Suez Environnement, GE Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and CH2M Hill.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Scope Of The Report



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat Of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat Of Substitute Products & Services

3.2.5 Degree Of Competition

3.3 Patent Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources

4.1.2 Rising Agricultural Water Demand

4.2 Constraints

4.2.1 Lack Of Awareness

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Active Research On Water Treatment Technologies

4.3.2 Rising Investments In Waste Water Treatment Applications



5. Market Segmentation And Analysis

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Physical Solutions

5.1.2 Chemical Solutions

5.1.3 Biological Solutions

5.2 By Pollutant Source

5.2.1 Point Source

5.2.2 Non Point Source



6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

6.1.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Rest Of Europe

6.3 North America

6.3.1 United States

6.3.2 Canada

6.3.3 Mexico

6.3.4 Rest Of North America

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest Of South America

6.5 Middle East And Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest Of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations & Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Strategies Adopted By Leading Players



8. Company Profiles

8.1 AECOM

8.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

8.3 Albemarle Corporation

8.4 Aquatech International LLC

8.5 BASF SE

8.6 Black & Veatch Holding Company

8.7 CH2M Hill

8.8 Dow Water & Process Solutions

8.9 Evoqua Water Technologies

8.10 GE Power Water And Process Technologies

8.11 IDE Technologies

8.12 Lindsay Corporation

8.13 Louis Berger

8.14 Organo Corporation

8.15 Originclear, Inc.

8.16 Suez Environment

8.17 Veolia Water

8.18 WS Atkins plc



