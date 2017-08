SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post Wednesday.



'Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!', Trump said in the tweet.



In the Wednesday's pre-Market trade, AMZN is trading at $978.35, down $4.39 or 0.45 percent.



