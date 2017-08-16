TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: VPT) announces that at its Annual General Meeting on August 14, 2017 the shareholders re-elected Dr. George Adams, Mr. Danny Dalla-Longa, Dr. Alan Rabinowitz, Dr. Don Segal and Mr. David Willis as Directors of the Corporation. They further approved the Incentive Stock Option plan and an increase in the maximum aggregate number of shares that may be reserved for issuance pursuant to the Corporation's DSU Plan to 600,000 common shares. BDO was appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the next year.

The Board of Directors has granted a total of 1,250,000 common share stock options to five officers of the Corporation, of which 200,000 options were in replacement of options which were cancelled on July 1, 2017. All options are exercisable at $0.32 per share until the fifth anniversary date of the grant.

The Corporation also announces that it has granted a total of 300,000 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to four independent Directors of Ventripoint, Mr. Danny Dalla-Longa, Dr. Alan Rabinowitz, Dr. Don Segal and Mr. Dave Willis, in recognition of their past and future services to the Corporation. Under the terms of the Corporation's Deferred Share Unit Plan, holders of DSUs may redeem each DSU for one share of common stock upon the termination of their services to the Corporation at no cost to the holder.

