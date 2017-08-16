TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- First Harvest Corp. (OTCQB: HVST) (the "Company" or "First Harvest"), a technology, media and mobile gaming platform with a focus on the cannabis industry, announced today its monetizing beta version launch of Ufly420. The enabling connectivity technology platform is similar to an UberEATS-style delivery app, providing on-demand legal cannabis delivery. The Company anticipates full commercialization launch of the app in California on is targeted for October 1 in California, 2017.

The Ufly420 app was internally developed over the past year and will be available on both the iPhone and Android operating systems by October 1, 2017 for use in the state of California. Ufly420's proprietary technology platform bridges the gap between patients and dispensaries, and utilizes the dispensaries' existing network of approved drivers to deliver legal cannabis. The app allows cannabis users to search for specific cannabis strains, then pings /locates the closest dispensary. The technology platform is logistics-based and provides for improved connectivity to better enable deliveries between dispensaries and cannabis users.

The Ufly420 business model allows for legal dispensaries and delivery services to upload and include their menus for free. The revenue model includes a small transaction fee paid by the dispensary and the customer. The initial rollout of the app will take place in California; however, management intends to target all legal states which have legalized cannabis as well as Canada and other countries as potential launch targets.

Interested dispensaries in California should visit: https://www.ufly420.com to request a demo. We will notify additional states of the launch of Ufly420; such states will stay tuned and will be updated as Ufly420 expands.

"We are very excited about the potential opportunities with Ufly420," said Kevin Gillespie, First Harvest's Chief Executive Officer. "Our development team has built a differentiated technology that is superior in enabling cannabis users to connect with dispensaries to allow for the delivery of the connectivity of an aggregation of legalized cannabis delivery. We look forward to commercializing another technology in the cannabis industry and diversifying and complementing our Hemp Inc game."

About First Harvest, Corp.

First Harvest, Corp. (OTCQB: HVST), is a technology, media and mobile gaming platform with a focus on the cannabis industry. Hemp Inc is a business strategy, role-playing game with its focus on the modern cannabis culture. The mobile game is protected by proprietary intellectual property and was developed and is being maintained by an experienced development team. CannaVoices is a member-based social media platform for subscribers to participate in an open forum with other pro-cannabis supporters in an interactive social media platform.

For more information, please visit: FirstHarvestCorp.com

