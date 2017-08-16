Global and China Automotive Wheel Industry Report (2017-2021): Wheel Shipments Rose by 10.7% Year-on-Year in 2016

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global and China Automotive Wheel Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The wheel, one of essential parts of a motor vehicle, finds its market demand directly connected with the automobile industry. China's auto production and sales hit a record high in 2016, totaling 28.119 million units and 28.028 units, up 14.5% and 13.7% over the previous year, respectively, according to the data of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). Meanwhile, the country's wheel shipments rose by 10.7% year on year to 256 million pieces. As the automobile industry advances, wheel shipments will expand as well, reaching an estimated 305 million pieces in 2021, a CAGR of 3.6% over 2016.

By material, automotive wheels can be divided into steel wheel and aluminum wheel with the former used primarily in commercial vehicles and cross passenger cars while the latter in passenger cars and some light commercial vehicles. In 2016, China recorded 75.74 million pieces in steel wheel shipments, up 9.9% from a year earlier, including 53.73 million OEM ones, 9.89 million AM ones and 12.12 million exported ones, and 180 million pieces in aluminum wheel shipments, an 11.0% increase against the previous year, including 89.57 million OEM ones, 17.46 million AM ones, and 72.73 million exported ones.

Only a few powerful wheel manufacturers take over much of the vehicle support market, such as top 10 players including CITIC Dicastal, Lizhong Wheel, Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel, and Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel, which hold a combined 61.3% share of the aluminum wheel market. Most of wheel producers, restricted by production scale, technical strength, and brand recognition, fight for parts of low-end vehicle support market and aftermarket (including export market) by relying on low costs, at a disadvantage in competition in the whole industry.

