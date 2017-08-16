Commercial Application Segment to Dominate in Terms of Value in the Global Small Molecule API Market

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Small Molecule API Market: Regional Insights

The APEJ region shows a high growth to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, followed by Japan, Western Europe, North America and Eastern Europe. The main reason for this growth in the APEJ region can be attributed to the outsourcing of APIs done on a large scale. Top contributors in the APEJ region are China and India, which exhibit the highest production of API. In India the local consumption is also high making it more essential to focus on higher manufacturing of APIs. China stands first in the line as far as growth is concerned, followed by India and rest of APEJ. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials needed to manufacture APIs coupled with low labour cost fuel the growth of the small molecule API market in the APEJ region. Moreover, the distribution network of companies in China and India manufacturing APIs is strong in the overseas market, especially in South Africa, United States, and Europe.

Global Small Molecule API Market: Segment-wise Highlights

The high potency API (HPAPI) segment by molecule is poised to show higher growth rate during the period of forecast as compared to the standard API. However, as of 2017, the standard API dominates the market in terms of revenue. The HPAPI (High Potency API) is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast

Trends and Drivers Impacting the Overall Growth Rate of the Market

The report covers all the drivers and trends that influence global market growth during the 2017-2027 period. Few of these are highlighted below.

The high growth rate of HPAPI is a key driver fuelling the global market growth during the period of forecast

Many pharmerging countries are being explored as alternative destinations for sourcing

The increased sourcing of APIs from U.S based Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers

Increase in investments thereby facilitating an increase in in-house production of APIs

The current strong demand for CMO/CDMO services is driven by a number of factors, which include a robust industry pipeline, the ability to raise public and private financing, and successful market approvals

Growing demand for Quality-by-Design (QBD) services

Rapid increase in the Indian generics market will aid regional market growth

Competitive Landscape: Tier Companies and their Analysis

The report on the global small molecule API market presents a detailed analysis of the leading companies involved in this market. Some of the top companies profiled in the report are Johnson Matthey, Siegfried Holding AG, Pfizer, Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Bachem Holding AG, PCAS, Patheon N.V, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., BASF SE, Catalent Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Cambrex Corporation and Gilead Sciences Inc.

