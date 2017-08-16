Falcon Private Bank to Expand Crypto-Asset Management with Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) through Cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Effective August 22, 2017, Falcon Private Bank, in cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG, will enhance its blockchain asset management services by adding Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), becoming the first bank worldwide to offer high net worth and institutional clients direct exposure to what is now a whole range of the top market cap crypto-assets, besides Bitcoin.

Last month, Falcon announced that it became the first Swiss private bank to provide crypto-asset management solutions for its clients, enabling them to purchase, exchange, and hold Bitcoin through a banking institution.

Based in Zug, Bitcoin Suisse AG is a world leading crypto-asset broker and asset manager and acts as the AML-regulated broker of Falcon Private Bank and provides the infrastructure for their crypto-asset product offering. Besides providing crypto-asset services to institutions and HNWIs, Bitcoin Suisse AG is a leading service provider in the field of crowdfunding projects (ICOs), having supported projects such as Bancor, Status, TokenCard, Tezos, aeternity, OmiseGo, Melonport, Matchpool, Decentraland, Moeda, and others.

CEO of Bitcoin Suisse AG, Niklas Nikolajsen, said, "Bitcoin Suisse is proud to continue to support Falcon Private Banks product offering in the field of crypto-assets. Falcon Private Bank was the first bank to offer Bitcoin directly to its clients, and thus created history. Their decision to follow up by adding Ether as well as other crypto-assets has made them the go-to private bank for crypto-asset holders and investors."

Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking institution with 14.6 billion CHF of client assets (31.12.2016), headquartered in Zurich, with locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. As the bank's crypto-asset broker and infrastructure partner, Bitcoin Suisse AG has assisted in providing the full suite of products and services necessary to acquire, safeguard, track, and trade crypto-assets for institutional clients and high net worth clients.

Founded in August 2013, Bitcoin Suisse AG provides a range of financial services and products for individuals, companies, and institutions in the new crypto-financial and decentralized market space, including brokerage, trading, asset management, ICO services, software integrations, and consulting solutions based on crypto-assets and blockchain technologies.

Bitcoin Suisse AG is known for supplying the crypto-payment solution infrastructure for the town of Zug, which on July 1, 2016 became the first public entity worldwide to accept bitcoin and other crypto-assets as payment for public services. The oldest Swiss company in the market and AML-regulated since 2014, Bitcoin Suisse AG has served as the brokerage for crypto-asset institutions including the Ethereum Foundation and the Lisk Foundation, as well as provide crypto-asset services and solutions for a number of banks and asset managers.

About Bitcoin Suisse AG

Founded in August 2013, Bitcoin Suisse AG (BTCSAG) is a regulated Swiss financial intermediary, service provider and asset manager, which focuses on crypto-assets. BTCSAG provides financial services - including brokerage, trading, ICO-services and asset management and consulting solutions - based on crypto-assets and blockchain technologies. BTCSAG and subsidiaries has (Q3 - 2017) has an avg. monthly turnover of ~200M USD and has a permanent staff of some 20 employees. For more information, visit bitcoinsuisse.ch.

About Falcon Private Bank

Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking boutique with 50 years of expertise in wealth management. Falcon provides first-class financial services to private clients and wealthy families from the headquarter in Zurich and locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Luxembourg. Clients benefit from an excellent investment competence, as well as from financial strength and stability, resulting from Swiss heritage and government-owned shareholder.

SOURCE: Bitcoin Suisse AG