Introduces first IP video system for U.S. Navy fleet

Next generation broadcast and IP distribution system adds enhanced quality-of life communications and media services

New systems expected to bring cost savings along with scalability and future flexibility

Globecomm announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) -- the first in the new Ford class of nuclear-powered supercarriers commissioned July 22 -- is going to sea with a Globecomm-designed, multi-functional communications and entertainment system along with the first IP video system in the U.S. Navy fleet.

As a turnkey solutions provider / systems integration (SI) subcontractor to Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding, Globecomm provided the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) with an advanced satellite and fiber-optic based communications distribution infrastructure in addition to a newly improved SITE TV IP video system that provides the crew with live streaming media options, multimedia programming while at sea, as well as pier-side cable services. These innovative systems are expected to deliver tremendous cost savings along with superior quality, scalability and the flexibility to add new capabilities and services in the future.

"This was an engineering-intensive, five-year design, integration, assembly and testing program that represents a significant technological upgrade to the Navy's existing analog system for video acquisition and onboard content delivery," said Globecomm EVP & GM, Government Solutions, Dwight Hunsicker. "Our team was fully commited to bringing the highest level of operational availability and capability with its groundbreaking solution to the Navy's most advanced carrier."

A 10G fiber optic backbone supports the system as well as the ship's video surveillance capabilities. The system includes interface to the ship's onboard video production studio where live and/or pre-recorded broadcasts can be accessed and viewed. Other capabilities include video on demand (VoD), digital signage and collaborative access to webcasting and video sharing applications.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the lead ship of the new Ford class of aircraft carrier, the first new class in more than 40 years. Commissioning of CVN 78 begins the phased replacement of Nimitz-class carriers.

CVN 78 honors the 38th president of the United States and pays tribute to his lifetime of service in the Navy, in the U.S. government and to the nation. During World War II, Ford attained the rank of lieutenant commander in the Navy, serving on the light carrier USS Monterey (CVL 26). Released from active duty in February 1946, Ford remained in the Naval Reserve until 1963. Ford was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1948, where he served until President Nixon tapped him to become Vice President in 1973; he then served as President of the United States from 1974-1977.

