MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, announced today that it will host its seventh annual Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) global user conference at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1-4, 2017. At the event, Calabrio customers, partners and employees will share knowledge and best practices centered on driving higher employee engagement, greater customer loyalty and better multichannel customer experiences.

We are pleased to announce that human behavior expert, Colette Carlson, will keynote this year's show. Collette has worked with companies such as Microsoft, Cisco and Pepsi, and will share how to create authentic and effective connections with both customers and contact center agents for greater impact to the business. Industry analysts, Ian Jacobs of Forrester Research and Paul Stockford of Saddletree Research, will also present sessions with an outlook on key market trends.

"Each year, C3 grows to be more impactful and inspiring than the last," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio. "This conference brings our customer community together to network and learn how to motivate employees, and get the most out of their existing Calabrio solutions to exceed customer expectations. At Calabrio, we are building customer engagement platforms that turn customer and employee data into valuable insights, and C3 is the ideal environment for customers to learn from product experts and industry professionals how to put it all together and drive value."

Calabrio has raised its own bar with more than 60 unique, high-value breakout sessions. According to Calabrio's post-conference survey, 96 percent of Calabrio customers who attended C3 in 2016 are planning to attend C3 2017. Bryan Nixon, network VoIP administrator at Landry's commented, "This conference truly surpassed my expectations. The organization of the many training and breakout sessions was phenomenal."

Calabrio experts and more than 20 customers, including Consumer Cellular, Erie Insurance and Houston Methodist Hospital, will educate attendees on multiple customer and employee engagement topics, including best practices for extracting customer interaction insights to drive improvements inside and outside the contact center. Sessions include:

Success in the Customer Experience Era: Connect Your Customer to Your C-Suite

Stepping Up to the Secure Cloud: Benefits and Myths

Tips and Tricks for Agent Engagement Through Onboarding and Beyond

Tapping into Big Data: Integrating Systems for Enterprise Reporting

New this year are the ONE Awards, which recognize organizations for achievements gained through leveraging the Calabrio platform. With seven categories, including the best global contact center deployment and best contact center analytics project, the ONE Awards celebrate innovation leveraging the Calabrio ONE suite. Nominations are currently open and can be submitted here.

Also new is the Innovation Center Experience, which gives hands-on access to the latest Workforce Management (WFM) and Analytics technologies through real-life simulations.

Returning to C3 this year by popular demand are 'Ask the Experts' sessions which allow attendees to book one-on-one meetings with Calabrio engineers. During this time, customers can ask questions and receive customer-tailored advice specific to their Calabrio environment. Post conference, C3 attendees can hone their skills with an optional four-hour advanced training course that focuses on tenant configuration, user administration, storage management and more.

Want to learn how to rock your customer and employee experience? Click here for more information and to register for this year's event.

About Calabrio Customer Connect

Calabrio's annual user conference, Calabrio Customer Connect, is two and a half days of in-depth learning and networking. Through dozens of breakout sessions and roundtable discussions, attendees will learn from experts spanning industries. Share best practices and lessons learned with your peers. Speak with Calabrio executives and technical experts to get more value from your investment in Calabrio solutions and to provide feedback for future products. Visit www.calabriocustomerconnect.com.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a customer engagement software company that provides analytic insights to catalyze growth through customer service contact centers. The Calabrio ONE® software suite empowers everyone in an organization, from contact center agents to the CEO, with easy-to-use tools that provide a better understanding of the customer. Every customer interaction yields insights that expand customer-consciousness, which is how leading companies now drive growth and long-term corporate prosperity. Find more at http://calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE® and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

