UAT Group announced today that as a result of demand for its new product line it will be increasing the size of its shipping, inventory and sales departments to support the existing and anticipated needs of the company. The new team members will be filling permanent positions rather than temporary positions due to its BioTech Division's expansion into the textile sector.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra stated on a shareholder's call, "The consumer response to our recent product launch has been remarkable. In just a few short weeks we have seen our initial expectations surpassed. In anticipation of an increasing demand we will be increasing the amount we invest in human capital, and thus increasing the size of our team, in an effort to remain intact the very high standards of customer service we maintain here at UAT."

Specifically, most of the positions will be established in the company's new, California based, direct-to-consumer e-commerce fulfillment and distribution facility that support sales generated by the company's direct channel business strategy. Some of the new UAT team members will be hired to interact with customers via telephone, email and online chat to ensure customer satisfaction.

Mr. Umbra explained, "The supply chain, manufacturing scheduling, delivery of packaging, distribution channels, shipping and of course customer service all have to be coordinated and have the support of properly trained team members in order to be effective and efficient. From the time, I approve an order for manufacturing, to the time it is delivered to our fulfillment center typically takes 60 days in addition to the design sample approval process which could add an additional 2 months for prototyping. Of course, if it's a reorder it is much faster." With the holiday season being just four short months away it seems UAT is determined to be ahead of schedule rather than behind.

The first products in the Hygieia line-up will be a casual low-cut sock and a high-tech performance no show ankle sock. Both socks are made from a highly advanced yarn covalently bonded with anti-microbial silver that kills mold, bacteria, fungi and viruses. This means that UAT has found a way to essentially kill foot odor permanently as well as reduce open sore infections in diabetics wearing Hygieia socks.

