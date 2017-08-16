SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 16, 2017) - Former journalist James Kwantes, editor of Resource Opportunities, provides a tour of promising junior mining opportunities, from the extremes of northern Canada to the tropics of French Guiana.

James Kwantes: If we're talking high-grade gold, we can't leave out Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG: TSX; PVG: NYSE) and its Brucejack project up in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia.

There have been gold mines in the Golden Triangle, which used to be quite an active mining area, with higher grades, but none of them was nearly as large as Brucejack.

JK: Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX: CGT) (OTCQX: CBGDF) is an interesting story. It has some recent news, too. Columbus owns a 45% stake in the Montagne d'Or project in French Guiana. Nordgold SE, a big Russia-based gold mining company, funded a feasibility study at Montagne d'Or, so it now owns 55%. Columbus will probably either sell its 45% stake to Nordgold, or it'll sell it to another gold mining company.

JK: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (NYSE American: NXE) has a spectacular-I'll call it a discovery-but it's actually a very large, growing high-grade deposit in the Athabasca Basin in northwestern Saskatchewan. In 2014, Resource Opportunities picked up coverage on NexGen Energy during that terrible bear market. It was a little junior with a land position in the Athabasca Basin, and the stock was at $0.30. For a long time nobody else covered it. But it started...

