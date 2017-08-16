AI-driven intelligent agent allows world's largest brands to deliver better customer experiences in the ongoing CX Revolution

Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, today introduced Clara, an intelligent agent powered by Clarabridge's industry-leading Text Analytics engine that allows brands to understand the Voice of the Customer (VOC) across multiple channels including surveys, social media, contact center and more. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Clara astutely suggests solutions to common customer issues and feedback, making unstructured data more actionable and saving valuable time and dollars for large organizations. Clara is the latest innovation as part of Clarabridge's CX Revolution-a movement to empower brands with the latest technology and tools necessary to operationalize their customer data.

Clara's first integration is through conversational surveys, where the technology is applied to accurately interpret the intent of a customer's feedback and automate real-time follow up questions targeted to that particular area of the business. Clara uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to instantly interpret the topic of the customer's feedback, correctly identify the sentiment of each customer inquiry and deliver targeted follow up questions the customer is likely to answer. The sentiment is categorized using Clarabridge's existing Sentiment Analysis scale, but customers will see an easy-to-understand visual representation of this sentiment through emojis or other customer-friendly visuals. This results in surveys that are empathetic to customer needs in the moment, illustrating to the customer that the brand is understanding their feedback in the way it was intended.

"Clara has been built to be the most accurate, actionable and emotionally intuitive intelligent agent in the customer experience space," said Fabrice Martin, SVP of Product Management at Clarabridge. "We started with surveys because-as our customers are well aware- due to survey fatigue it is increasingly difficult to draw out the root cause driving customer feedback and determine the required action. Clara provides a better way for large organizations to take confident action in the context of what matters most to your customers."

Clara will be built into all levels of the Clarabridge CX Suite of products, pulling in a new level of intelligence into every aspect of the customer experience. Clara's capabilities and applications extend beyond just surveys. Using Clara, brands will also be able to better optimize their social media management strategies. For every piece of feedback shared with a brand over social media, Clara will be able to predict and automate an appropriate response, saving brands valuable time and effort. Clara also has beneficial back-end integrations that can help organizations to better understand their customer data. The technology can recommend and run analyses on a variety of topics, pulling together customized reports and visual representations of data based on historical data, which facilitates a more transparent and accurate understanding of the customer journey.

"Harnessing customer feedback is only as good as your ability to accurately understand it," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "Our text analytics engine is simply the best and most reliable in the industry, and we're thrilled to introduce this ground-breaking use of our technology through Clara. Clara drills down to the true sentiment of what your customers are actually saying, permeating that actionable feedback across your organization. This type of AI-driven technology will separate the leaders from the laggards in the CX Revolution."

Starting this summer, Clarabridge customers will have access to Clara's capabilities, first in Beta and later as Generally Available software as part of the Clarabridge CX Suite. For more information about Clara, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

