Automotive Power Electronics (Body Electronics, Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics, Safety & Security) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application (Body Electronics, Chassis & Powertrain, Infotainment & Telematics, Safety & Security), Vehicle (PC, CV), EV (PHEV, BEV, HEV), Component (MCU, Power IC, Sensor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering

The global automotive power electronics market, in terms of value, is estimated to be USD 4.41 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to USD 5.49 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.48%.



The automotive industry has been focusing on improving the quality aspect of vehicles. Automated electronic control technologies for automotive systems such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic stability control (ESC), and electronic control unit (ECU) have been evolving steadily year after year. The emerging trend of the automotive industry is to manufacture vehicles that feature advanced technologies with optimized weight-cost ratio.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the automotive power electronics market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. High volume markets with increased demand for high-end electronic and safety features in passenger cars makes Asia-Pacific the largest regional market for automotive power electronics. Also, upcoming legislations for safety technologies in developing countries are expected to drive the market growth in this region.



The European market is growing at a steady pace owing to the stagnancy in automotive production. Also, the automotive power electronics market of Europe is estimated to attain maturity in the near future, as most of the vehicles are equipped with high-end electronics and safety features. The North American market is experiencing a balanced growth, in terms of value and volume. The existing vehicles in North America are already equipped with advanced safety features and body electronics.

The global automotive power electronics market is dominated by a few top players such as NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), along with other tier I and tier II suppliers.







Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Technical Overview



7 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Application



8 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Component



9 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Vehicle Type



10 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Electric Vehicle Type



11 Automotive Power Electronics Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

Continental AG ( Germany )

) Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. ( Tokyo )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( Netherlands )

) ON Semiconductors Corp. (U.S.)

Renesas Electronics Corp. ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Rohm Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Toshiba Corp. ( Japan )

) Vishay Inetrtechnlogy Inc. (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nq2mg/automotive_power

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716