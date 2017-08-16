Kelly Services® Furthers Its Technology Investment by Partnering with Erecruit'

Implementing Erecruit's Enterprise Staffing Software Platform in 2018

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Erecruit', a leading innovator in enterprise staffing software, VMS and onboarding solutions for large staffing firms and employers, today announced that Kelly Services® (Kelly®), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, has chosen to expand its use of Erecruit's enterprise staffing platform to power its end-to-end recruiting and fulfillment processes across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

As technology in the workforce solutions industry continues to evolve to meet the demands of both clients and candidates, the number of software applications has grown exponentially, allowing staffing firms such as Kelly to augment traditional staffing models with innovative technology. Kelly chose Erecruit to deliver a single, integrated, scalable talent platform across all of its U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico staffing business lines; strengthen candidate, client and supplier engagement; and drive collaboration, productivity and efficiency across the organization.

"Kelly Services is pleased to have selected Erecruit as a partner that will equip our recruiters with innovative, best-in-class technology, a robust partner network, and the infrastructure to adapt and deliver even better service and experience to our clients and candidates today and into the future," said Judy Snyder, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Kelly Services. "This new partnership will enable us to expand the usage we already enjoy within our KellyOCG organization by bringing all business operations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico into one sophisticated, multifaceted and nimble platform."

"Erecruit's platform and roadmap are laser focused to drive value in the enterprise staffing market," said Dave Perotti, Chief Executive Officer at Erecruit. "We look forward to supporting Kelly Services in achieving their strategic goals and to collaborating with their seasoned team to drive business performance with Erecruit as an enabling technology. We couldn't be more delighted about expanding and deepening our partnership with Kelly Services."

Earlier this year, Erecruit was named a Preferred Supplier within the KellyOCG Preferred Supplier Network, which consists of the most valued workforce solution suppliers, technology partners and service providers that complement and augment the capabilities of KellyOCG to deliver customized workforce solutions to a global client base.

To learn more about Erecruit, which recently merged with Bond International Software creating the industry's most complete end-to-end staffing platform, visit www.erecruit.com.



About Erecruit'

Erecruit is the leading innovator in enterprise staffing software, VMS and onboarding solutions for large staffing firms and employers. Erecruit uses modern, standards-based technologies to provide a highly scalable and configurable solution that allows today's best firms to put their clients, candidates and vendors at the heart of their businesses. To learn more, visit www.erecruit.com. Erecruit is a trademark of Erecruit Holdings, LLC.

About Kelly Services®

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc., (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly® directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , & Twitter .

