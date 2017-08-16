Agriculture to Exert a Significant Influence on the Global Food Grade Phosphate Market Growth

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights presents an in-depth analysis of the global food grade phosphate market in a new publication "Food Grade Phosphate Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2027)", which includes intelligence on the various regions, the key trends and opportunities shaping the market, and key insights on the market segmentation along with competitive landscape.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )

The global food grade phosphate market has a promising future especially in emerging economies such as the APEJ region during the period of forecast. The global food grade phosphate market is expected to reach a value almost equal to US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2027 to register a CAGR of 2.1% during the period of forecast.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-894

Global Food Grade Phosphate Market Analysis, Approach, Strategy

Manufacturers are launching food grade phosphate products in order to cater to the evolving needs of customers related to the various food products with various functional properties. Companies are focussing on enhancing their presence in developing regions such as Asia and are also adopting the mergers and acquisitions strategy in order to enter into key regional markets. Ammonium phosphate and Sodium phosphate are the main target products. Ammonium phosphate additives are largely used in agriculture, and as a small proportion in food and animal feed products. Sodium phosphate additives are used as thickening and leavening agents in baked goods.

and are also adopting the mergers and acquisitions strategy in order to enter into key regional markets. Ammonium phosphate and Sodium phosphate are the main target products. Ammonium phosphate additives are largely used in agriculture, and as a small proportion in food and animal feed products. Sodium phosphate additives are used as thickening and leavening agents in baked goods. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region accounts for the highest market share and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The North America and Western Europe regions account for relatively small market share in the global food grade phosphate market, but these regions are expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

excluding (APEJ) region accounts for the highest market share and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The and regions account for relatively small market share in the global food grade phosphate market, but these regions are expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Adopting the just-in-time approach is expected to ensure optimal delivery by developing products themselves as distributors and suppliers of raw materials. More focus is given towards developing food grade phosphates that are associated with the various health benefits in order to cater to the growing number of health conscious consumers and also to fulfil the rising demand for functional food. These strategies are being adopted at the global level.

APEJ Region to Experience High Growth During the Forecast Period

The geographical intelligence provided in the market research report on the global food grade phosphate market reveals that the APEJ region is expected to grow at a fast pace. The APEJ region will hold a higher market share by value (almost 30%), thereby reflecting dominance in this market. This dominance is expected to carry on further and by the end of 2027, increasing opportunities are likely to emerge in the APEJ region. The diversity in "ready to eat" food as well as convenience food, the increasing mineral enriched and fortified food products, the expanding consumer base for products containing phosphate and a large spectrum of food display across all retail formats are favourable for the growth of food grade phosphates, especially in APEJ.

Key Takeaways from the Segmental Analysis of the Global Food Grade Phosphate Market

In terms of value, the ammonium phosphate segment by product type is projected to be the most attractive in the global food grade phosphate market during the forecast period. The ammonium phosphate segment is estimated to account for relatively high value share of 61.4% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. The sodium phosphate segment by product type is estimated to account for a value share of 12.3% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.0% in terms of value over the forecast period.

The agriculture segment by application is projected to be the most attractive in the global food grade phosphate market during the forecast period. The food & beverage segment is estimated to account for a value share of 9.6% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.6% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Preview Analysis on Global Food Grade Phosphate Market Segmentation By Type - Ammonium Phosphate, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Phosphate, Ferric Phosphate, Blended Phosphate; By Application - Food & Beverages(Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy, Nutrition, Frozen Food), Animal Feed(Poultry, Ruminant, Swine, Aqua, Pet Food), Agriculture: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-grade-phosphates-market

Global Food Grade Phosphate Market: Competitive Intelligence

The report on the global food grade phosphate market has a detailed analysis of the top companies involved in this market. Tier companies such as Aditya Birla Chemicals, Agrium Inc., Compagnie Financiere et de Participations Roullier S.A, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, Hindustan Phosphates Pvt. Ltd., Innophos Holdings, Inc., Elixir Group Doo., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Prayon S.A., S.A OCP, Saudi Arabian Mining Company (MA'ADEN), TKI Hrastnik d.d, Phosagro-Cherepovets Ojsc, Haifa Chemicals ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) Group, Yara International, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, SRL Pharma, SeoDo Bio Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd., and Fosfa A.S., are explored in depth in this research study.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Fruit Concentrate Puree Market Segmentation By Product Type - With Sugar, No Added Sugar; By Fruit Family - Berry Fruit (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Citrus Fruit (Orange, Lemon), Exotic Fruit (Banana, Apple, Mango, Melon, Pineapple, Coconut, Tomato), Orchard Fruit (Apricot, Peach, Pear); By Application - Food (Baby Foods, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionary and Others), Beverage And Juice (Alcoholic Beverages, Smoothies & Snack Drinks and Others): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-fruit-concentrates-puree-market



Segmentation By Product Type - With Sugar, No Added Sugar; By Fruit Family - (Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry), Citrus Fruit (Orange, Lemon), Exotic Fruit (Banana, Apple, Mango, Melon, Pineapple, Coconut, Tomato), Orchard Fruit (Apricot, Peach, Pear); By Application - Food (Baby Foods, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionary and Others), Beverage And Juice (Alcoholic Beverages, Smoothies & Snack Drinks and Others): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-fruit-concentrates-puree-market Cocoa Market Segmentation By Nature - Conventional (By Process (Natural, Dutch), By Product Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor) and By Application (Confectionery, Functional Food, Bakery Items, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)), Organic - (By Process (Natural, Dutch), By Product Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor) and By Application (Confectionery, Functional Food, Bakery Items, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cocoa-market



Segmentation By Nature - Conventional (By Process (Natural, Dutch), By Product Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor) and By Application (Confectionery, Functional Food, Bakery Items, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)), Organic - (By Process (Natural, Dutch), By Product Type (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor) and By Application (Confectionery, Functional Food, Bakery Items, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cocoa-market Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market Segmentation By Ingredient Type - Milk Protein Hydrolysate, Whey Protein Hydrolysate, Casein Protein Hydrolysate, Meat Protein Hydrolysate; By Product Form - Powder, Liquid, Bar; By Application - Infant Formula, Clinical Nutrition, Sports & Slimming Food: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/protein-hydrolysate-ingredient-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Food and Beverages Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



FMI Blog:http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com