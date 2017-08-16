With the theme of "Gaming with Wings", Yoozoo Games will attend Gamescom 2017 starting August 22nd. There will be playable games, exciting interactive events, YouTube stars shows and a special charity event around its B2C booth in Hall 10.1, B040.

Flying is one of the eternal dreams of everyone. In the mobile ARPG Legacy of Discord: Furious Wings, which is the top-grossing mobile ARPG in Europe and the Americas, players are born with wings. For this, Yoozoo will prepare LoD-themed cosplay shows, AR mirrors, multiple game merchandises, etc. during the event.

Another notable feature is the world-renowned Angel Wings Project, which has been brought to the universe of Legacy of Discord and will benefit disabled persons. Created by the LA artist Colette Miller, the Angel Wings Project has enjoyed love and attention from across the globe. The Charity event will be held both online and offline on August 15-26. Yoozoo will donate $0.99 to the disabled people for every in-game Angel Wing acquired by players, and every Angel Wing-related post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag SpreadyourAngelWings, and @legacyofdiscordfw along with three friends.

Miller will come to Yoozoo Booth and paint a brand-new Angel Wing, which is expected to complete on August 23. It's the first time that the Angel Wings have come to Germany, and it would be the perfect scene for German players to create a post.

Yoozoo will also bring other mobile games to Gamescom, including League of Angels: Paradise Land the latest mobile title of the award-winning series, NomNom Monsters and Give it Up! 3

"We appreciate the enthusiasm and patience of our players. Yoozoo will create a comprehensive entertainment experience by creating more heroic stories and working with global partners. We will also shoulder more social responsibilities," a spokesman for Yoozoo said.

Yoozoo acquired Bigpoint in March 2016. Their joint B2B booth will open to the media, game journalists and partners on August 22-24 in Hall 2.1, D017.

Yoozoo Games, formerly known as Youzu Interactive, is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other major cities. Since its founding in 2009, Yoozoo has launched a multitude of highly successful products and forged a global distribution network.

Its product lineup includes Junior Three Kingdoms, Thirty-Six Stratagems, Great Emperor, League of Angels, Grave Robbers' Chronicles, and other record grossing games. The League of Angels series received Facebook's Best Web Game honors in 2014 and 2016. Its fantasy ARPG Legacy of Discord has entered the top 10 mobile game rankings in 104 countries, and is currently the highest-grossing overseas ARPG developed by Chinese.

Yoozoo Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have entered into a partnership, in conjunction with HBO Global Licensing, to bring a mobile game based on hit HBO® series Game of Thrones to China.

