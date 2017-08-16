Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-16 15:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 6 months of 2017, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the INVL Baltic Real Estate group was EUR 1,528 thousand, revenue was EUR 3,281 thousand (for 6 months of 2016 consolidated net profit was EUR 591 thousand, revenue was EUR 3,072 thousand).



Additional information:



The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate's consolidated net profit for the first half of this year was of EUR 1.5 million and was more than 2.5 times larger than in January-June 2016. The company's consolidated equity value per share increased 20 per cent from a year earlier to EUR 0.48 per share at the end of June 2017 (equity per share at the end of June 2016 was EUR 0.41, also taking into account dividends of EUR 0.012 per share that were paid).



"We're pleased that the active work and investments reconstructing the Vilnius Gates business centre have brought the expected results, leading to an increase of about 1 million euros in this property's value. In the second half of the year, once the Vilnius Gates renewal is complete, we'll see the final results of the work done over the past year and a half. We don't intend to stop and will continue working actively to boost the value and leasing income of property holdings," said Vytautas Bakšinskas, Real Estate Fund Manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.



INVL Baltic Real Estate's consolidated net operating income from the properties it owns was EUR 1.2 million in the first half of this year and increased 2.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.



"The company's financial results show that active work with property holdings pays off and the chosen operating strategy is correct. Some of what was done in the first half of this year will be reflected in the results later, since most of the new leases and renewal agreements that were signed will take effect in the second half of the year. So the current half-year can be expected to be even more successful for INVL Baltic Real Estate," Vytautas Bakšinskas said.



The company's consolidated revenue in January-June was EUR 3.3 million and grew 6.8 per cent compared with the first half of 2016. Of that, EUR 1.9 million was consolidated leasing income from owned properties, which was up 6.8 per cent.



In late July the company announced it had signed an agreement on the sale of 3 000 square metres of office and warehouse premises on Kirtimu Street in Vilnius. The transaction, completion of which is planned until October, has a value of EUR 1 million. The property was valued at EUR 0.8 million at the end of 2016, so the transaction will have a positive impact of EUR 0.2 million on 2017 results.



INVL Baltic Real Estate also manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office and commercial premises at the Vilnius Gates complex in the Lithuanian capital, the IBC Business Centre near Konstitucijos Avenue, office buildings in the Old Town on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaures Miestelis, and the Dommo Business Park manufacturing, warehouse and office complex beside the Riga bypass. As at June 30 of this year, the company's property holdings including the building on Kirtimu Street in Vilnius had a total area of 58 000 square metres and a value of EUR 54.1 million.



Since 22 December 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has operated as a closed-end investment company. Management of the company was assumed by INVL Asset Management, one of Lithuania's leading asset management firms. The company will operate as a closed-end investment company until 2046, with extension possible for another 20 years.



