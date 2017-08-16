Tallinn, 2017-08-16 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp has extended Superfast vessel charter agreement



A subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Baltic SF IX Limited and Marine Atlantic Inc, a Canadian company with the state participation therein, have concluded to extend the current charter agreement of MV Atlantic Vision (ex. Superfast IX) for one year, until November 2018.



The vessel has been on the long-term bareboat charter since November 14, 2008.



Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee